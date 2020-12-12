Free COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans, says Trump as FDA gives nod to Pfizer

"When the ChinaVirus invaded our shores, I promised that we would produce a vaccine in record time before the end of the year. They said it couldn't be done but with today's announcement (by the FDA), we have achieved that goal," he said.

Trump further went on to add that the US is the first country in the world to produce "a verifiable, safe and effective vaccine".

"Today's achievement is a reminder of America's unlimited potential when we have the will and courage to pursue ambitious goals. The vaccine will vanquish the virus and return back to normal. The pandemic may have begun in China but we are ending it right here in America," he added.

On the FDA's decision, Trump said that he "was thrilled" about Pfizer being approved adding that the administration (Trump's) had given "Pfizer and other companies, a great deal of money." Trump went on to thank the "brilliant" scientists, technicians, doctors and workers 'who made this all possible'.

"Pfizer and Moderna have announced their vaccines are approximately 95 percent effective, far exceeding expectations. These vaccines are also very safe. American citizens also participated in clinical trials that were far larger than normal and had no serious side effects," he said.

"The governors will decide where the vaccine will go in their state and who will get them first. We want our senior citizens, healthcare workers and first responders to be first in line -- this would quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitialisations," he added.