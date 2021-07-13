Free and open internet under attack, many countries restricting flow of information: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Los Angeles/London: The free and open internet is under attack around the world, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned, asserting that many countries are restricting the flow of information and the model is often taken for granted.

In an in-depth interview with the BBC at the Google headquarters at Silicon Valley in California, the tech boss covered a wide range of topics, including the threat to free and open internet, and also narrowed down on two developments that he feels will further revolutionise the world over the next quarter of a century as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Pichai, 49, who was born in Tamil Nadu and grew up in Chennai, has said India is deeply rooted in him and a big part of who he is.

"I'm an American citizen but India is deeply within me. So it's a big part of who I am," he said, when asked about his roots.

During the conversation, the interviewer asked Pichai, when was the time he last cried. Pichai’s answer was, “Seeing the morgue trucks parked around the world during COVID. And seeing what’s happened in India over the past month."

Pichai, who was born in Tamil Nadu and grew up in Chennai, has said India is deeply rooted in him and a big part of who he is. In the course of the interview, Pichai reveals that he was born into a middle-class family in Tamil Nadu, in south India and the various technologies had a transformative impact on him, from the old rotary phone that they were on a waiting list for, to the scooter they all piled on to for a monthly dinner.