Frankfurt book fair: Climate crisis in spotlight

Frankfur: From children's books about reducing plastic to tips for zero-waste cooking, the climate crisis is dominating this year's Frankfurt book fair. Here's a look at how the world's biggest publishing event is galvanising readers into environmental action, on and off the page.

At the age of just 23, Luisa Neubauer is Germany's best-known climate activist after becoming a central figure in the Fridays for Future strikes started by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg.

At the Frankfurt fair, the fast-talking university student famed for her no-nonsense attitude and meticulous research will go head-to-head with a local politician in a debate about coal mines, and present her own book about the climate emergency.

"When you look at what's happening with our planetary system, of course that's scary. The question is what do you do about it," Neubauer said in a video.