France Violence: Rioters Ram Car Into Paris Mayor's House, Wife And Son Injured; Visuals Surface

Still of the car rammed into the mayors' home in Paris |

In reports of fresh violence from France, which has been witnessing nationwide unrest and rioting following the death of a teenager due to police shooting, the house of a mayor located in a town south of capital Paris was attacked and the rioters rammed a car into the house of the mayor, said reports. The wife of the mayor and one of his children also sustained injuries in the attack, said mayor Vincent Jeanbrun on Twitter.

"Last night, a milestone was reached in horror and ignominy. My home was attacked...My determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever. I will not back down," said the mayor in his tweet.

Visuals of the car rammed into the mayors' house was shared on Twitter by a user.

"Rioters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children," wrote a user on Twitter and shared the video of the damaged car.

Arson and widespread violence

The ongoing act of violence and arson in Paris has entered its fifth day now and the country continues to remain on the edge. The mob had earlier ransacked banks, set cars ablaze in various parts of the country and also put fire to the largest public library in the city of Marseille.

A building was also set on fire in France on Sunday, visuals of which were shared on Twitter, with users shocked at the violence and acts of arson taking place in the country.

Teenager buried on Sunday

The body of 17-year-old deceased teenager, Nahel, who was shot dead by police in France's Nanterre on Tuesday (June 27) was buried with mourners and anguished community members in the solemn procession from the mosque to the cemetery, reported AP. The killing of the teenager at the hands of police triggered a nationwide protests and outrage that entered its fifth day on Sunday, with police arresting over 500 people on Saturday night itself. The police has so far arrested over 2,000 people in connection with the riots Tuesday onward. President of France, Emmanuel Macron, postponed his visit to Germany as violence continued unabated across the cities in the country.

