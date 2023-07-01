France Violence: Chinese Tourists Injured After Bus Gets Attacked by Mob In Marseille (WATCH)

A Chinese tourist bus with 41 people on board was attacked by an anrgy mob in Marseille as violence persisted in France following the death of 17-year-old Nahel M, who was shot dead by a police officer in Nanterre.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the bus can be seen getting attacked by masked men with stones and metal rods.

The Chinese Consulate-General in Marseille confirmed that several passengers suffered minor injuries after the bus was besieged and attacked by a group of assailants.

The protests have since escalated into violent clashes with police, with demonstrations taking place in cities across France, including Marseille, Bordeaux, and Toulouse.

More than 400 people have been arrested in France after protests swept across the country for a fourth night.

Growing violence in France

France’s elite police, the RAID, was posted in Bordeaux, Lyon, Roubaix, Marseille and Lille to help control the protests. Confrontations erupted between protesters and police in Nanterre, where the 17-year-old named Nahel was killed days before in Marseille.

Amid burning debris, “vengeance pour Nael” which translates to “revenge for Nael” appeared to be spray painted on a wall in Nanterre with regards to the slain teenager and using an alternative spelling of his name, the report said.

Protesters causing damage to property

A bank was set on fire in Nanterre and 15 people were taken in by police for questioning after a march was carried out in memory of the teenager became violent.

Protesters threw fireworks at police officers in Marseille, CNN reported citing BFMTV. Six people were taken by police for questioning after they took part in a protest barred by authorities in Lille, the regional authority in a Facebook post, CNN reported.

