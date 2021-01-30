France to close borders to non-EU countries amid concerns over mutated COVID-19 surge

Amid rising concerns about more contagious strains of the coronavirus spreading across the European Union (EU), France has said that it will be closing its borders to people arriving from outside the EU from Sunday to try to stop the growing spread of the new variants of the virus and avoid a third lockdown.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new measures on Friday night after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace, warning of a "great risk" from the new variants.

More transmissible UK and South African strains pose a risk of a surge in virus cases in the republic, he warned, adding that all big shopping malls will be shut and clients of smaller ones will be spaced further out starting next week.

Meanwhile, the new restrictions will affect the UK, now no longer in the EU, but UK transport secretary Grant Shapps clarified on Twitter that the change would not impact hauliers transporting goods to or from the UK.

"French PM Jean Castex has announced that France is to close its borders to all countries outside the EU from Sunday. However, I can confirm that this does NOT apply to hauliers, so trade will continue to flow smoothly," Grant Shapps tweeted.