France reprimands US over probe into digital tax scheme

Paris: The French government on Thursday lamented Washington's decision to open an investigation into its new tax regime for digital giants like Amazons and Google.

Bruno Le Maire, France's Economy Minister, defended France's sovereign right to draw up its tax scheme a day after President Donald Trump's Administration ordered a probe into the fiscal policy, which could escalate toward sanctions or tariff hikes.

Le Maire said: "I want to highlight that this is the first time in the history of relations between the US and France that the American administration has decided to open a Section 301 procedure. I firmly believe that, between allies, we can and should be able to settle our differences without threats," reported Efe news.