France: Paris Reels Under Bed Bug Invasion Ahead Of Olympics 2024 | Wikimedia Commons

A bedbug infestation has struck Paris and several other cities in France, sparking a widespread fear of insects and prompting concerns about health and safety ahead of next year's Olympic Games.

In response, Transport Minister Clément Beaune called for calm on Wednesday while emphasizing the need to address the issue effectively. Beaune made these remarks after a meeting with industry stakeholders, where he expressed the intention to work closely with transport operators to find more efficient solutions. He also mentioned plans to engage with cleaning companies to explore innovations in the sector.

Authorities jump into action

Beaune sought to dispel fears of a bedbug resurgence, stating, "There is no [bedbug] resurgence, we must not fall into madness," as reported by French broadcaster BFM TV via a CNBC translation.

According to a report in the CNBC, the alarm over bedbugs in France has surged recently, fueled by viral videos showing bedbugs on the Paris Metro, high-speed trains, and at Charles de Gaulle Airport. Reports of bedbug sightings have also emerged from homes, cinemas, and hospitals across the country. The French environment ministry attributed the resurgence of bedbugs to international travel and increased resistance to pesticides, marking their return after disappearing in the 1950s.

What are bed bugs?

These parasitic insects are visible to the naked eye and tend to inhabit dark spaces, such as cracks in beds, sofas, and, as witnessed in recent incidents, fabric seats in public areas. They do not possess the ability to jump or fly but can spread by clinging to clothing and other items like bags and suitcases. Bedbugs feed on human blood and can cause severe itching and allergic reactions.

Efforts to combat bedbugs include decluttering homes, washing clothes at high temperatures, heat cleaning furniture, and carefully inspecting clothes and beds for the telltale black bugs and their droppings. However, due to their rapid proliferation and resilience, professional treatment is often required for effective eradication.

Concerns regarding the spread of bedbugs in Paris have escalated in recent weeks, prompting Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire to emphasize the need for collaboration between health authorities and local communities in prevention efforts. He also highlighted the importance of supporting lower-income households in managing infestations, an initiative Paris has already begun.

Meanwhile, Paris is set to host the Summer Olympics next year from July 26 to August 11. Reports of this bed bugs infestation has increased considerable anxiety from all quarters.

