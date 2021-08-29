France, Italy end exit efforts at Kabul airport

Paris/Rome: France ended evacuation operations on Friday and its team at the makeshift French Embassy at Kabul's airport pulled up stakes. Italy's final evacuation flight with refugees from Afghanistan has landed at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly announced that evacuations drew to a close with nearly 3,000 transferred out of Afghanistan.

"The team at France's embassy in Kabul reached Abu Dhabi before returning to France," the statement said, suggesting that Ambassador David Martinon was returning home, too. A French base in Abu Dhabi has been the transit points for French evacuees before heading to Paris.

The Italian Air Force C-130J with 58 Afghan citizens aboard arrived in Rome on Saturday morning, some 17 hours after it departed from the Kabul airport and after a planned stopover.

Also aboard were Italy's consul and a NATO diplomat who had coordinated evacuations at the Kabul airport. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy was prepared to work with the UN and with countries bordering Afghanistan on what he described as the "more difficult phase."

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:28 AM IST