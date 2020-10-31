France: Gunfire reported in Lyon; orthodox priest injured

The priest was reportedly closing the church at around 4 PM local time when he was fired on twice. He is currently being treated on site for life-threatening injuries, the police said.

Local media said the area has been cordoned off and investigators were on the scene.

France remains under high terror-alert as the authorities deem potential threat arising out of the Muslim world's criticism of 'Islamophobia' in the Macron regime.

Thousands of Muslims took to the streets across nations over the last few days to protest the French president Emmanuel Macron's support of secular laws allowing caricatures of the Prophet, burning effigies of him and calling for a boycott of French products.

The protests come amid rising tensions between France and Muslim-majority nations, which flared up earlier this month when a young Muslim beheaded a French schoolteacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

Those images, republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial for the deadly 2015 attack against the publication, have stirred the ire of Muslims across the world who consider depictions of the prophet blasphemous.