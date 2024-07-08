France Elections: Exit Polls Predict Surprise Victory For Left-Wing Coalition, Violence Engulfs Country

Riot police in France trying to control violence that erupted after election exit polls | X (@ANI)

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen's prospects of forming France's first hard-right government since Second World War appeared bleak as exit polls predicted a lead for left-wing coalition (Popular Front). The exit polls were especially surprising since it was predicted that Le Pen's National Rally would seize power. Violence has erupted in the country following the exit polls.

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators on streets igniting flares and causing disturbance. Riot police were deployed nationwide to control the rioters.

Thousands of people gathered at Paris' Place de la Republique and cheered after exit polls indicated advantage for the left coalition.

The exit poll predicted a second place for President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc. Le Pen's National Rally was at third place.

The left wing Popular Front is made of France's Socialist Party, the French Communist Party, the Ecologists and France Unbowed.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation in the wake of the exit poll results.

Molotov cocktails hurled in Paris: Report

The French capital saw celebrations as well as unrest. Media reports said that rioters hurled Molotov cocktails at officials trying to control the situation. They also set off smoke bombs. Tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd.

Videos on social media showed fires on Parisian streets.

What will happen now?

A statement from the Elysee Palace reportedly said that President Macron will wait and take decision about the new government after the official results are declared.

The snap elections were called by Macron but the gamble seems to have gone awry. The left coalition wans to overturn Macron's election reforms and bring retirement age to 60. The bloc also aims to raise wages in the public sector, an increase in France's minimum wage and bring back wealth tax.

(With inputs from agencies)