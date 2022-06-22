France court upholds Burkini ban

Pro-burkini activists watch a Grenoble council meeting on a TV screen on 16 May | AFP

On Tuesday, France's highest administrative court upheld a nationwide ban on the wearing of "burkini" swimming costumes in public pools.

Full-body swimwear including burkinis should not be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble, the top court ruled, upholding an earlier order by a lower court.

Following a series of protests by local Muslim women, the city had passed an edict in May 2021 allowing bathers at public pools in Grenoble to use the swimwear.

But later that month, the city's administrative tribunal overruled the decision -- a ruling upheld on Tuesday by France's highest administrative court.

In its ruling, the French Council of State invoked principles of religious neutrality, concluding that permitting the "burkini" would undermine "the equal treatment of users, so that the neutrality of the public service is compromised."

"Contrary to the claimed objective of the city of Grenoble," the city's initial decision to authorize the "burkini" aimed "only to satisfy a demand of a religious nature," the court said.

It also said Grenoble's decision would have allowed some bathers to contravene "hygiene and security rules."

What is a burkini?

A burkini is a style of swimsuit for women. The suit covers the whole body except the face, the hands and the feet, while being light enough for swimming. The amount of skin covered is about the same as the person wearing a wetsuit and a swimming cap.

The design is intended to respect Islamic traditions of modest dress. It is also worn for protection from the sun.

The burkini was originally designed in Australia by Aheda Zanetti. Zanetti's company Ahiida owns the trademarks to the words burkini and burqini, but they are sometimes used as generic terms for similar forms of swimwear.

France's strict secularism

French opposition to the burkini stretches as far back as 2016, when several local municipalities attempted to outlaw it on beaches for violating the country's strict separation between religion and the state.

Religious neutrality is enshrined in modern French administrative principles, which were given a boost last year by a so-called "separatism law," passed by Emmanuel Macron's government.

The legislation, championed by right-leaning Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, explicitly prohibits acts whose "manifest objective is to give in to sectarian demands with religious aims."

Muslim women in France often have difficulty accessing public services due to strict limits on displays of religious conviction -- one reason why such bans have been criticized by rights advocates, including the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

The French government in 2004 banned "conspicuous" religious symbols including Muslim headscarves, Jewish skullcaps and large Christian crosses from French schools. Full face veils, known as the niqab, are banned in all French public spaces including public transport and parks, streets and administrative buildings.

