France adopts enshrining abortion in constitution

France adopts enshrining abortion in constitution

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
France adopts enshrining abortion in constitution | Pexels
On Thursday the Lawmakers in France's lower house of parliament adopted a resolution to enshrine abortion rights in the country's constitution. This would be the first step in a lengthy and uncertain legislative battle prompted by the rollback of abortion rights in the United States.

As per a Washington Post report, the measure was approved with 337 votes for and 32 against the law in the 557-member National Assembly. 

For the conditions to be approved, any measure must be first approved by majorities in the National Assembly and the upper house, the Senate, and then in a nationwide referendum.


SC's verdict on abortion gives women the right to reproductive choice: Can it pave the way to...
article-image

