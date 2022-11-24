France adopts enshrining abortion in constitution | Pexels

On Thursday the Lawmakers in France's lower house of parliament adopted a resolution to enshrine abortion rights in the country's constitution. This would be the first step in a lengthy and uncertain legislative battle prompted by the rollback of abortion rights in the United States.

As per a Washington Post report, the measure was approved with 337 votes for and 32 against the law in the 557-member National Assembly.

For the conditions to be approved, any measure must be first approved by majorities in the National Assembly and the upper house, the Senate, and then in a nationwide referendum.