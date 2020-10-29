France: 3 killed in knife attack near church in Nice

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a knife attack near a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.
According to a report by NDTV, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker. He also qualified the incident as a possible terrorist attack.
The city's mayor, Christian Estrosi, tweeted: "I am on site with the [police] who arrested the perpetrator of the attack. I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice"
Meanwhile, a minute's silence was observed in the National Assembly, where Prime Minister Jean Castex was detailing the nationwide lockdown, which will come into force on Thursday night. "Without question this is a very serious new challenge that is striking our country," the BBC quoted Castex as saying.
The reason for the attack is unclear. It comes at a France is under high alert for terrorist attacks.
The attack comes at a time when France is still reeling from the beheading of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty. Paty, a history teacher in the greater Paris area, was murdered earlier this month by a refugee Islamist terrorist after Paty showed caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to his students in a class on freedom of speech.
