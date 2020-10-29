France: 3 killed in knife attack near church in Nice

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a knife attack near a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.

According to a report by NDTV, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker. He also qualified the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

The city's mayor, Christian Estrosi, tweeted: "I am on site with the [police] who arrested the perpetrator of the attack. I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice"