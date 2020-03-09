Fragile Patriarchy: Islamist fundamentalists attack Pakistani women at Aurat Aazadi March 2020, watch video

AAMI further said, "These men decided to attack women and children who were protesting peacefully. This is the true face of right-wing fanaticism in Pakistan, which hijacks the religious narrative to silence the voices of our most marginalized communities. This is NOT Islam; it's barbarism."

"These agitators were there for the sole purpose of disrupting our march. Apart from pelting us with bricks and stones, they threw chilli powder in the eyes of children. This is why we march. Women can't even leave their houses without the threat of being attacked by such men," they added.

Police officer Mazhar Niazi said the officers blocked the people attacking the campaigners. He also said that a criminal case would be registered against them for violating the law and attempting to attack the Aurat Aazadi March 2020.

Sunday's rally in Islamabad was the biggest one in the capital city. "So proud of all the resilient women who marched yesterday despite the mullah attack! Red heart Also a big shout out to our male allies for all their support and solidarity," wrote Maria Malik.