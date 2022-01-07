FPJ Explains: How soon would a COVID-19 vaccine expire?

In early January, over 40 lakh youth in the age group of 15-18 received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines across India.

Remember the claims and concerns raised over expired doses being given to the younger lot? This led to the Health Ministry issue a clarification and stated that the rumors were “false and misleading”. It pointed out that the shelf life of Covaxin, the only vaccine being given to the people below 18 years of age, had been extended in November after proper regulatory scrutiny, and as such these vaccine doses were as good as any.

Read on to know whether COVID-19 vaccine have an expiry and how long would it stay effective. The government soon clarified that the shelf life of vaccines being administered had been extended from nine months to 12 months in November 2021. The CDSCO had in February last year extended the shelf life of Covishield from nine months to 12 months, after close examination and study.

Why did the Covaxin expiry date get longer?

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, recently responded to an application and approved the extension of the shelf life of this indigenously developed vaccine from 9 to 12 months from the date of manufacture.

The approval was based on the availability of additional “stability data” which was submitted by the firm to CDSCO. According to reports, with the shelf life extension, hospitals could utilise the stock that was near expiry and avoid vaccine wastage.

An estimated 20 crore vaccine doses are required to fully vaccinate nearly 10 crore people in the 15-18 age group. In a recent statement, Bharat Biotech had said that they had documented excellent safety and immunogenicity data readouts in children. More than 15 crore Covaxin doses have been administered in the country to adults since vaccination commenced last year.

What is the ‘shelf life’ of a vaccine?

Just like any product we purchase, it has a date of expiry or best before data, determined by the manufacturer and approved by regulatory authorities, so do vaccines have a shelf life. The constituents of a vaccine can undergo change over time due to chemical reactions and lose efficacy.

“The shelf life of a vaccine is a reflection of how long the vaccine retains its potency and stability at a given storage temperature and therefore its effectiveness. The shelf life is used to establish the expiry date of each batch of the vaccine product. Expiry dates do not affect the safety of the vaccine, rather are related to the potency or amount of protection the vaccine gives,” the World Health Organization (WHO) stated.

According to the WHO, the stability is the ability of a vaccine to retain its chemical, physical, microbiological and biological properties within specified limits throughout its shelf life.

How is shelf life determined?

The shelf life of a vaccine is the period of time during which the vaccine, if stored correctly, according to the WHO guidelines - determined by stability studies on a number of batches of the product. The shelf life is used to establish the expiry date of each batch.

The period to which the product is stable and effective in the specified conditions forms the basis of its shelf life. Certain biochemical methods are incorporated to study the degradation and life of the product, and shelf life can be likely estimated, according to experts.

