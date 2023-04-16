 Four dead, multiple injured in shooting in US state of Alabama
Four dead, multiple injured in shooting in US state of Alabama

The wounded individuals have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the United States, a shooting on Saturday night in Dadeville resulted in the deaths of four individuals and several injuries.

News reports indicated that the shooting might have occurred at a birthday party for a teenager held at a dance studio.

(This is developing news. More details will be added soon.)

