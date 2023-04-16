Four dead, multiple injured in shooting in US state of Alabama

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the United States, a shooting on Saturday night in Dadeville resulted in the deaths of four individuals and several injuries.
News reports indicated that the shooting might have occurred at a birthday party for a teenager held at a dance studio.
The wounded individuals have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
(This is developing news. More details will be added soon.)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)