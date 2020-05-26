Four-day work week will be the new post-coronavirus trend?

Most companies in the United States are looking forward to shortening work hours and include a four-day workweek in response to the novel coronavirus crisis as some countries implemented the idea floated by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda and observed an increase in staff productivity as well as better quality of life.

After quashing coronavairus outbreak in less than 50 days, Ardern floated the idea of having a four-day workweek which has been implemented in some countries.

In a Facebook video last week, Ardern said, she was seeking creative ways to stimulate domestic tourism help the industry recover as the country begins to reopen with strict border measures still in place, The Washington Post reported.

"I've heard lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day week," she said. "Ultimately, that really sits between employers and employees." "I'd really encourage people to think about that if you're an employer and in a position to do so," Ardern said, "if that's something that would work for your workplace." But Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, the author of "Shorter: Work Better, Smarter, and Less -- Here's How", says the idea of bringing about a radical change in workplaces was gaining a global cohort of converts long before the coronavirus pandemic upended life on every continent.