Former White House butler Wilson Jerman, who worked for 11 presidents, dies of coronavirus

A former White House butler, who worked for 11 presidents, died at the age of 91 after contracting the coronavirus.
Wilson Roosevelt Jerman was one of the White House’s longest-serving employees. According to reports, he was promoted to butler under former President John F. Kennedy, a move that was orchestrated by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, granddaughter Jamila Garrett told a media outlet.
As per a report BBC, in his last position, he served as a maître d' in the Obama White House. Jerman initially retired from the White House in 1997 but went back in 2003. He left his position in 2012, and President Obama honoured him with a series of plaques, one that represented each of the presidents he had served, Jerman's granddaughter Shanta Taylor Gay told CNN. His granddaughter, Shanta Taylor Gay said that Jerman died on May 16.
Former first lady Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and former President Bill Clinton are saddened by his death. "Jerman served as a White House butler across 11 presidencies and made generations of first families feel at home, including ours," Clinton wrote on Thursday. "Our warmest condolences to his loved ones."
