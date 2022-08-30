Former US president Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts reinstated

US President Donald Trump | PIC: AFP

The world was in for a surprise after former US president Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were reinstated. Trump's account were expected to be reinstaed in 2023 following a ban last year.

Trump's accounts on Meta platforms were banned following the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol. According to CNBC, the decision was Facebook's most aggressive action against him during his four-year term.

Reportedly, Facebook, while banning his account said that it will be instated only after evaluating the risk to public safety and other factors. The company had also said that they would keep monitoring the same not lift the ban until the risk factor receded.