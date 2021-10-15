Former US president Bill Clinton hospitalized, non-COVID-19 blood infection say doctors

Washington, United States: Former US president Bill Clinton has been hospitalized, a spokesman said Thursday evening. His doctors said it was a blood infection and not related to Covid, as per an NDTV report.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to a hospital in Irvine in southern California on Tuesday evening, Angel Urena tweeted. He gave no details other than to say the infection was not Covid-related. "He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.

The University of California Irvine Medical Center confirmed Clinton was admitted there but said nothing else. Urena tweeted a statement from Clinton's doctors saying Clinton was admitted "for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids." It added: "After two days of treatment his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

The doctors said they are in non-stop touch with Clinton's New York-based medical team including his cardiologist and "we hope to have him go home soon." Clinton’s physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, gave a statement that he was “admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids, as per a report by Indian Express.” “He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” they said. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.” They added: “We hope to have him go home soon.”

Clinton served as America's 42nd president from 1993 to 2001. In 2004, at age 58, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease. He also underwent procedure to open a blocked artery in his heart with two stents in 2010. After that health scare, Clinton -- who had a reputation for loving fatty foods -- began eating a vegan diet.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:11 AM IST