Former Pak PM Imran Khan Being Kept In Small Cell With CCTV Cameras Covering His Open Bathroom: Report

Pak PM Imran Khan | Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is allegedly being kept in a small cell with CCTV cameras overlooking his every movement. Khan was arrested from Lahore on the same day he was convicted in the Toshakhan case earlier this month.

The cameras are overlooking the open bathroom and no privacy for defecation or bathing is available to the former Pakistan cricket team captain.

An additional district judge has even inspected the prison, the report of which is yet to come out.

Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is also claiming that its chairman is being denied of his basic human rights and facilities that he’s entitled to in the Attock city jail.

The Islamabad High Court will take up on Tuesday a petition filed by Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case, a verdict that could be crucial for his political future as well for his party ahead of general elections.

Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad-based sessions court on August 5 found the 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party guilty of corrupt practices and sentenced him to three years in jail in the case.

Read Also Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan Booked Under Official Secrets Act In Cipher Case

Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana case was filed in October 2022 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which had earlier disqualified Khan for concealment of assets.

The former premier challenged his conviction in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which accepted the petition and fixed August 22 for a hearing.

A division bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, will take up Khan's petition on Tuesday.

The defence lawyers are expected to press for immediate relief in the form of suspension of the conviction until the adjudication of the petition.

The suspension of the conviction will result in the release of Khan from the jail.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)