Former Japanese PM Nakasone dies

Tokyo: Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone died at the age of 101, sources close to the matter said on Friday. Nakasone served as Japan’s premier from November 1982 to November 1987.

A politician known for his support of expanding Japan’s defense provisions, Nakasone passed away at a hospital in Tokyo just after 7:00 am (local time) on Friday, sources said.

Widely regarded as a strong figure in politics, the Japanese leader, in terms of diplomacy, was also known to have a close, first name-basis relationship with former US President Ronald Reagan during the 1980s. During his tenure, he was an advocate for and worked towards the privatisation of railway system and was also a proponent of revising Japan’s pacifist Constitution.