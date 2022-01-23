Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe conferred Netaji Award 2022 by Netaji Research Bureau

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was conferred with the Netaji Award 2022 by Netaji Research Bureau on Sunday.

The award was received by the Consul General of Japan in Kolkata Nakamura Yutaka on behalf of Abe at a function at the Elgin Road residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki addressed the programme virtually from New Delhi.

Sugata Bose, the grand-nephew of freedom fighter and Director of Netaji Research Bureau described the former Japanese PM as a great admirer of Netaji.

(with PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:47 PM IST