Former General Electric CEO Jack Welch passes away at 84

Jack Welch the former CEO and Chairman of General Electric passed away on Monday at the age of 84. The news was reported by CNBC which quoted his wife Suzy.

Welch who helmed the company for over two decades and turned it into a $ 400 billion organisation, was well known for his business acumen as well as for his propensity to fire people. Over the years, he had been called the manager of the 'century'. Alongside came the moniker "Neutron Jack", inspired by his ruthless cost cutting and for opting to slash tens of thousands of jobs.

Born in 1935 to a homemaker and a rail conductor, Welch studied chemical engineering in college. He went on to get his Doctorate from the University of Illinois before joining General Electric in 1960.

Joining the company as a junior chemical engineer, he worked his way up the corporate ladder, becoming the head of the company's plastics division in 1968, the head of strategic planning in 1973 and senior vice president and head of Consumer Products and Services Division in 1977. He would eventually become the company's youngest Chairman and CEO in 1981.

According to a CNBC report, Welch brought about many changes during his lengthy tenure with GE. Buying and selling numerous businesses he gradually branched the company out into financial services and consulting. He also believed in simplification and consolidation and managed to decrease the bureaucracy within the company over time.

As he writes in his 2001 book, Jack: Straight From the Gut, he reduced the workforce by around 27% -- from 411,000 to 299,000 employees in -- in about five years, while at the same time increasing the company's market capital.