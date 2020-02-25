Former Egyptian president Hosini Mubarak, who stood against Islamic militancy, passes away at 91

Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak passed away on Tuesday, according to reports by the country's state-run TV said. He was 91 years old.

The leader, who spent nearly 30 years as the resolute face of stability in the Middle East was forced to resign by the military after 18 days of nationwide protests that were a part of the Arab world's 2011 pro-democracy upheaval.

Mubarak was a staunch US ally, standing against Islamic militancy and the guardian of Egypt's peace with Israel. However to many he was a relic, a latter-day pharaoh, ruling with brutality.

Inspired by the Tunisian revolt, they harnessed social media to unite the masses and unleash the popular anger that had brewed during his regime. In the end, with millions gathering in Cairo's Tahrir Square and city centers around Egypt and even marching to the doorstep of Mubarak's palace, the military pushed him aside on February 11, 2011. The generals took power, hoping to preserve what they could of the system he had headed.