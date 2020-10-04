Former Chinese diplomat ran TikTok’s content policy: Report

A former Chinese government official decided what content should be allowed on the Chinese small video-making platform TikTok.

As per the report by Financial Times, a Chinese diplomat named Cai Zheng ran ByteDance’s global content policy team in Beijing until early this year. Cai was previously working in China’s embassy in Tehran.

TikTok, a Chinese video-sharing social networking service is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company.

Cai joined ByteDance in 2018 and as per the report he prepared guidelines for what videos were acceptable on TikTok.

TikTok, however, told FT that Cai wasn’t involved in developing policies. The TikTok's spokesperson added that Cai worked with the growing regional and local teams on the localisation of our early content policies.

Cai couldn’t be reached by FT for comment.

The popular Chinese social media apps TikTok was recently banned by the Indian government. The government has said that the app was prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. Later, followed by India, USA had also banned the app.