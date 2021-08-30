Former Afghan minister turns food delivery guy in Germany

He was once a minister in Afghanistan but quit, fed up with the corruption. Now in Germany, Sayed Sadaat is making a living delivering meals as a bicycle courier.

For six hours on weekdays and from noon to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays, Sadaat dons his distinctive orange coat and big square backpack, shuttling pizzas or other orders to customers.

He said some at home criticised him for taking such a job after having served in the government for two years, leaving office in 2018. But for him now, a job is a job. “I have nothing to feel guilty about,” the 49-year-old said, standing in his orange uniform next to his bike.



Sadaat is one of the thousands of Afghans who have found a home in Germany over the years.

Since 2015, when Europe saw a huge influx of people fleeing wars mostly from Syria and Iraq, around 210,000 Afghans have sought asylum in Germany.

This makes them the second biggest group of people seeking protection in Europe's most populous country after Syrians.

With the Taliban's return to power earlier this month, Germany has also evacuated around 4,000 Afghans, including those who worked with NATO forces and others who need protection.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, his story gained particular prominence. Also, many of his family members and friends are trying to escape – hoping to join the other thousands on evacuation flights or find different routes out.

As US troops are being evacuated from Afghanistan, more than 130 percent more Afghan asylum seekers have come to Germany since the start of the year, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees.

Monday,August 30, 2021