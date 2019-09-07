Foreign media gives mixed reactions to Chandrayaan-2

Washington/London: India's historic mission to soft-land a rover on the moon's uncharted South Pole may have gone awry, but the landmark attempt highlighted its engineering prowess and growing ambitions to become a space superpower, the global media commented on Saturday.

The New York Times, The Washington Post, The BBC and The Guardian, among many other leading foreign media outlets, all carried stories on Chandrayaan-2, India's landmark moon mission. American magazine Wired said the Chandrayaan-2 programme was India's "most ambitious" space mission yet. "The loss of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover it was carrying to the lunar surface would be a big blow for India's space program...but all is not lost for the mission," it said.

The New York Times lauded India's "engineering prowess and decades of space development". "While India may not have stuck the landing on its first try, its attempt highlighted how its engineering prowess and decades of space development have combined with its global ambitions," the report said. "The partial failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission an orbiter remains in operation would delay the country's bid to join an elite club of nations that have landed in one piece on the moon's surface," it said. British newspaper The Guardian, in its article titled "India's moon landing suffers last-minute communications loss", quoted Mathieu Weiss, a representative in India for France's space agency CNES, as saying: "India is going where probably the future settlements of humans will be in 20 years, in 50 years, 100 years".

Meanwhile, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering congratulated Indian government and ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon.