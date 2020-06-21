Foreign investment pumped into NEV sector as China continues opening up

HEFEI: At least three foreign automakers have announced plans so far this year to invest in China's new energy vehicle (NEV) industry, a move demonstrating their commitment to the Chinese market and their ambition to explore the burgeoning sector.

In April this year, Toyota Motor Corp. and China's leading NEV manufacturer BYD forged a 50-50 joint venture to jointly develop car batteries and electric vehicles.

In late May, German carmaker Volkswagen announced that it would invest around 2.1 billion euros (about 2.3 billion U.S. dollars) in electric mobility in China, of which 1 billion euros will be used to raise Volkswagen's stake in the e-mobility joint venture with Chinese JAC Motors from 50 percent to 75 percent and to acquire a 50 percent stake in JAC's parent company JAG.

In another deal, Volkswagen will pump the remaining 1.1 billion euros into Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd., a Hefei-based manufacturer of electric batteries, becoming the latter's largest shareholder. Both parties agreed to cooperate in the field of electric vehicle batteries, and Gotion will become a certified supplier of Volkswagen.

It was the first time for Volkswagen, in its nearly 40 years of operation in China, to join the strategic development of a Chinese automaker and become a shareholder of a private enterprise. It is living proof of China's strong determination of reform and opening-up, said Stephan Wollenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China. He added that by opening up the market, China has brought new business opportunities to Volkswagen.

Additionally, this year Volkswagen plans to invest another 4 billion euros in China. According to its development plan, Volkswagen expects to deliver around 1.5 million NEVs to Chinese customers by 2025.