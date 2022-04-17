For first time, Russia shows footage of rescued crew from sunken warship Moskva

Russia's state-run TASS news agency says that the head of the Russian Navy has met with the crew of the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said members would continue their service in the navy.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a short video showing Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov and two other officers in front of some 100 sailors on a parade ground.

The ministry did not say when the meeting took place.

Russia acknowledged on April 14 that the Moskva had sunk, attributing the disaster to an ammunition explosion.

Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with at least one Neptune missile.

Moscow said all of the 500 crew members were rescued after the April 13 blast. Ukrainian officials said some of those on board the ship had died. Neither side has provided evidence to support the claims.

The ship's demise has been described as a huge blow to Russian morale.

The ministry announced late on Thursday that the Moskva had sunk on stormy seas after a fire caused by exploding ammunition. Ukraine said it had sunk the ship with two Neptune missiles.

Russia said at the time that the crew had been taken to Sevastopol, a major port Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. This, however, is the first time any evidence has been offered of the survival of any sailors.

The video shows Adm Yevmenov and two other officers standing on a parade ground in front of about 100 sailors. It is not clear when the meeting took place.

At least one crew member appears to have been publicly mourned on the Russian networking site Odnoklassniki, according to a Saturday report by the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

In a post by a woman identified as his widow, Ivan Vakhrushev was said to have “died fulfilling his duty” on the ship. “He fought to his last breath for the life of the ship,” the post read.

The news outlet reports that the woman, Varvara Vakhrusheva, confirmed in follow-up correspondence that her husband, who was responsible for the ship’s operational safety, died on board.

“They discovered his body,” she was quoted telling the outlet, adding that she had been informed by military command.

At least 27 other crew members of the ship were still unaccounted for, she said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday that all crew members of the ship would “continue to serve in the Navy,” but did not comment on the fate of the hundreds of sailors who appeared to be missing from the Sevastopol photo-op.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:33 AM IST