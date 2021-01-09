Flight SJ182, with 62 passengers and crew aboard, suspected to have crashed: Indonesian transport minister

Reuters had earlier reported, citing sources in the Basarnas search and rescue agency, that the rescue officials detected the debris while looking for the Indonesian passenger plane that went off the radar.

Local media had also broadcast some unconfirmed images of small debris fished from the water, suggesting that the plane could have plummeted into the sea.

Indonesian newspaper Merdeka reported, citing sources, that the Regent of the Thousand Islands had notified that "something fell and exploded on Male Island".

A plane flying from Jakarta to Pontianak would spend most of the flight over the Java Sea.

Sriwijaya Air's Boeing 737-500, which has a capacity of about 130, took off at 6:37 AM from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta international airport and was headed towards Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

The usual flight time is about 90 minutes over the Java Sea between Indonesia's main Java island and Kalimantan, the country's section of Borneo island.

Data from FlightRadar24 said the plane reached an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 metres) before dropping to 250 feet. It then lost contact with air traffic control.

"Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," the tracking agency said on its official Twitter account.

Broadcaster Kompas TV quoted local fishermen as saying they had found debris near islands just off the coast of the capital Jakarta, but it could not be immediately confirmed as having belonged to the missing jet.