Flight SJ182: After Indonesian passenger plane goes missing, rescue officials find suspected debris from crash

Flight officials on Saturday (January 9) lost all contact with a Sriwijaya Air passenger plane (Flight SJI182) shortly after it took off at 6:37 AM UTC from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta. A search-and-rescue operation was immediately launched by the authorities, which has now yielded suspected debris in waters north of the city.

News agency Reuters reported, citing sources in the Basarnas search and rescue agency, that the rescue officials detected the debris while looking for the Indonesian passenger plane that went off the radar.

However, it has not yet been confirmed if the debris came from the Sriwijaya Air Flight SJI182, Agus Haryano told Reuters.

Sam Sweeney, a journalist at ABC News who covers the Transportation beat for the portal, also reported that the flight had crashed off the coast of Jakarta.

"Breaking: An Indonesian Boeing 737-500 crashed off the coast Jakarta. The 26 year old plane, Sriwijaya Air flight was carrying 56 passengers and 6 crew. The plane dropped about 10,000 feet in 1 minute and disappeared from radar," Sweeney posted from his Twitter handle.

"This plane first flew for Continental Airlines in 1994 and then was transferred to United Airlines, before being sold to Sriwijaya Air in 2012," he added.