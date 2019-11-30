Five stabbed in London Bridge attack, suspect shot dead

London: Armed police shot dead a knifeman wearing a fake suicide vest on London Bridge after he stabbed up to five people in a shocking terrorist attack as frightened crowds fled the scene, reports Daily Mail.

Up to five people were stabbed before the knife maniac ran onto London Bridge shortly before 2pm (GMT), where a dramatic video showed he was tackled to the ground by at least six heroic members of the public.

Seconds later, the police told the people on top of the suspect to move away, before dragging the last bystander to safety and opening fire. Officers were heard shouting 'stop moving' twice before shooting the man at close range.

Shops were evacuated around the iconic bridge, where an "enormous" police cordon was in place, while a nearby university had been closed down, the BBC reported. At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident remain unclear.

The incident evoked memories of the 2017 terror attack on London Bridge when a van was deliberately driven into pedestrians before its three occupants ran to the nearby Borough Market area and began stabbing people in and around restaurants and pubs, leaving eight people dead and 48 injured. The attackers, who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State, were shot dead by the police.