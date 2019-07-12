Fish sex change riddle

Melbourne: Scientists have, for the first time, unlocked the mystery of how 500 species of fish -- including the famous clownfish -- change their gender in adulthood, often in response to environmental cues. "Most blue-head wrasses begin life as females, but can change sex sometime later to become males -- a process that takes just 10–21 days from start to finish," said Erica Todd from the University of Otago in New Zealand.

"When a dominant male is lost from a social group, the largest female transforms into a fertile male in 10 days flat. "Females begin this transformation within minutes, first changing colour and displaying male-like behaviours. Her ovaries then start to regress and fully functional testes grow in their place," she said. This phenomenon occurs in about 500 species of fish including the clownfish and the kobudai as a natural part of their life cycle, according to the study published in the journal Science Advances.