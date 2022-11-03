First images of Imran Khan attacker released

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Islamabad: First image of attacker who attacked and injured former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehrik-E-Insaf party Chief Imran Khan after firing on container during his rally in Gujranwala was released on Twitter. The attack in which Khan sustained injuries on leg, and four more were wounded. The attacker was later arrested, claimed reports.

