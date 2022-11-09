Finding luck: Dubai man offers chocolate bar along with his resume at local signals |

Dubai: A man from Dubai decided to hand out his resume and a chocolate bar to strangers at traffic signals after having no luck applying for jobs online. A message with his name and contact information was stapled to the CV and stated, "I will be grateful to you if you help me get a job. I wish you a great day full of love and happiness."

According to Lovin Dubai, he was seen offering customers a little chocolate bar and his resume at traffic lights near Dubai Marina.

Can speak English and Arabic, holds business degree

Nawar Moukhalati has outlined his prior work history in his resume. In addition to speaking Arabic and English, he holds a business degree from Al Zarqa University. He has worked in sales positions at several locations for a number of years.

On his LinkedIn page, Moukhalati have also mentioned about this. He stated in his essay, "After I was unable to get employment on Linkedin, I began sending out my resume to Dubai's job signals."

Netizens expressed their admiration

Netizens expressed their admiration for Moukhalati's original strategy and hoped he would soon land a job. One user posted on social media, "He might turn out to be a fantastic marketer, shoutout to companies in the UAE wanting to hire creatives. Help him find employment if you can."

Added one more user: "Put your faith in one thing. There are no absolutes. If you are now experiencing terrible luck, it won't last for very long. As a result, you have a wonderful opportunity ahead. You're almost about there. All the best to you."

According to the third user, "People who are hiring for sales positions have received your resume from me. You'll soon secure employment, inshallah." But this is a wonderful concept, I'm inspired," the fourth said. "It's okay, we were all there at least once," the third said.