Fiji joins the league of COVID free nations

Health Minister also said, "All the work that we are doing around COVID-19 continues and we want to reassure the nation that we will never drop our guard and we continue to be vigilant as ever as possible so that we can be on top of this." All the doctors and nurses that were looking after the last three patients will now go through a period of self-isolation.

More than 2,000 COVID-19 tests have been done in Fiji and so far 92 percent of the island nation's population has been screened. About 100 people are still in quarantine facilities.

Fiji had a total of 18 COVID-19 patients since March 19 when its first case was confirmed.

The restrictions around COVID-19 such as the social gathering restrictions of 20 or fewer people and the nationwide curfew from 10 p.m.to 5 a.m. will remain.