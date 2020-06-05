Fiji joins the league of COVID free nations

Fiji has declared itself coronavirus free as the remaining three COVID-19 patients were cleared on Friday, said a Minister. Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said that the island nation will continue to prepare and work as hard as they can to avoid another wave of the deadly virus, reports Xinhua news agency.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also said that there have been no COVID-19 deaths in Fiji and the nation has recorded a 100 percent recovery rate through hard work and affirmation of science. He also tweeted about the same today.
Health Minister also said, "All the work that we are doing around COVID-19 continues and we want to reassure the nation that we will never drop our guard and we continue to be vigilant as ever as possible so that we can be on top of this." All the doctors and nurses that were looking after the last three patients will now go through a period of self-isolation.
More than 2,000 COVID-19 tests have been done in Fiji and so far 92 percent of the island nation's population has been screened. About 100 people are still in quarantine facilities.
Fiji had a total of 18 COVID-19 patients since March 19 when its first case was confirmed.
The restrictions around COVID-19 such as the social gathering restrictions of 20 or fewer people and the nationwide curfew from 10 p.m.to 5 a.m. will remain.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)