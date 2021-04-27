Fiji fears 'tsunami of virus' after outbreak found to be Indian variant

Fiji's capital city Suva which was forced into lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak and avoided transmission for a year confirmed Indian variant on Tuesday. The health officials have said that they fear a 'tsunami' of covid cases.

As per an AFP report, Fiji had largely dodged community transmission before a cluster emerged this month centred on a quarantine facility in Nadi, the city that is home to Fiji's international airport.

James Fong,permanent secretary for health and medical services, said six new cases had emerged in quarantine facilities on Tuesday April 27) and events in India showed the threat posed by the strain could not be underestimated.

He said, "We still have time to stop it happening but a single misstep will bring about the same Covid tsunami that the people in India, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States are enduring."