e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:05 PM IST

Fighter jet crashes in Iran, 3 killed

Associated Press
An Iranian Air Force F-5 fighter jet | Titter/@flash_trend2021

An Iranian Air Force F-5 fighter jet | Titter/@flash_trend2021

Advertisement

Tehran (Iran): A fighter jet crashed into a stadium in a city in northwest Iran, the country’s state-run news agency reported Monday. The crash killed two pilots and a civilian.

IRNA said the F-5 fighter crashed into a stadium in a residential area of Tabriz, a city of 1.6 million residents. Authorities are investigating the incident, the report said.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Iran likely shot down Ukrainian plane with missiles, says Canada, US and UK Iran likely shot down Ukrainian plane with missiles, says Canada, US and UK

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
Advertisement