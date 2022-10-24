e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFierce winds rip off roofs, cut power in northern France

Fierce winds rip off roofs, cut power in northern France

One person suffered light injuries in the storms Sunday and some 150 people were evacuated, according to the regional administration for the Pas-de-Calais region.

Associated PressUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Fierce winds rip off roofs, cut power in northern France | AP
Follow us on

Paris: Tornado-like storms that tore through northern France sheared off part of a church roof, felled trees and power lines and left scores of people without a safe place to live, authorities said Monday.

One person suffered light injuries in the storms Sunday and some 150 people were evacuated, according to the regional administration for the Pas-de-Calais region.

Images shared online showed dark clouds suddenly spinning over fields as objects flew through the air.

The winds ripped away sections of the roof of the village church in Bihucourt and damaged its belltower. Roof beams and shingles littered roads, along with trees and power lines.

Read Also
United States: Tornadoes kill dozens in Kentucky, Illinois and 3 other states; final death toll...
article-image

The firefighter service in the Pas-de-Calais region described "tornado-type" winds that targeted Bihucourt, Ervillers and Hendecourt-les-Cagnicourt.

Bihucourt mayor Benoit-Vincent Caille said on public broadcaster France-Info that the storm "ravaged the near-totality of the village. ... Some homes were razed, collapsed, there were roofs ripped off. The church is partially destroyed."

Some 70 kilometers (40 miles) to the south, fierce winds damaged about 60 homes and other buildings in the French towns of Conty and O-de-Selle, according to local authorities, and villagers were evacuated.

Strong winds also buffeted Belgium and the Netherlands but no major damage was reported. 

Read Also
Watch video: Texas truck survives flip in tornado, teen driver to receive new Chevrolet Silverado
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Fierce winds rip off roofs, cut power in northern France

Fierce winds rip off roofs, cut power in northern France

Radio caller: Rishi Sunak isn't even British in eyes of majority of English people

Radio caller: Rishi Sunak isn't even British in eyes of majority of English people

Rishi Sunak likely to become Britain's PM today as Boris backs out and Mordaunt flounders

Rishi Sunak likely to become Britain's PM today as Boris backs out and Mordaunt flounders

Imran Khan claims his long march will be biggest in history; to announce dates on October 27

Imran Khan claims his long march will be biggest in history; to announce dates on October 27

Day of Dog: Nepal Police awards 'Dog of the year' medal to best-performing sniffer

Day of Dog: Nepal Police awards 'Dog of the year' medal to best-performing sniffer