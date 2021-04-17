FedEx shootout: MEA assures 'help' to kin of 4 Sikhs killed in shooting

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday assured that the Indian government will provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims who were killed in a mass shooting in Indianapolis, US on Thursday. "Deeply shocked by the shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate (in Chicago)@IndiainChicago is in touch with the Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders," he said in a tweet. "Will render all possible assistance."

The victims from the shooting were identified as Matthew R Alexander (32), Samaria Blackwell (19), Amarjeet Johal (66), Jaswinder Kaur (64), Jaswinder Singh(68), Amarjit Skhon (48), Karlie Smith (19) and John Weisert (74). "A significant number of workers at FedEx processing centre (near Indianapolis airport), where the shooting took place Thursday night are from Sikh community " said the Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor.