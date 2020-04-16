Fed says U.S. economy contracts sharply across all regions due to COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON-- Economic activity "contracted sharply and abruptly" across all regions in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

"The hardest-hit industries - because of social distancing measures and mandated closures - were leisure and hospitality, and retail aside from essential goods," the Fed said in its latest survey on economic conditions, known as the Beige Book, based on information collected from its 12 regional reserve banks before April 6.

"All Districts reported highly uncertain outlooks among business contacts, with most expecting conditions to worsen in the next several months," the Fed said.

The survey showed that employment declined in all districts as the COVID-19 pandemic affected firms in many sectors.

"Employment cuts were most severe in the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors, where most Districts reported widespread mandatory closures and steep falloffs in demand," the survey said, adding severe job cuts were also widespread in the manufacturing and energy sectors.