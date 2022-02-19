Fears of Russian 'false flag' attack grow as multiple explosions reported in Donetsk

Multiple explosions have been heard in the rebel-held Ukrainian city of Donetsk.

A eyewitness told Reuters they heard several explosions could be heard in the north of the city on Saturday morning.

It is not clear what caused the explosions. There was no immediate comment from separatists or Ukraine authorities.

In the past few weeks, U.S. officials have warned several times that Russia plans to create the appearance of an attack on its own forces and broadcast those images to the world. Such a “false flag” operation, they alleged, would give Russia the pretext to invade Ukraine by provoking shock and outrage.

By exposing this plan, the Biden administration sought to undermine its emotional power and stop the Kremlin from manufacturing a casus belli, or justification for war.

A false flag is a political or military action carried out with the intention of blaming an opponent for it.

Nations have often done this by staging a real or simulated attack on their own side and saying the enemy did it, as a pretext for going to war.

The term was first used in the 16th Century to describe how pirates flew the flag of a friendly nation to deceive merchant ships into allowing them to draw near.

But false flag attacks aren’t what they used to be. With satellite photos and live video on the ground shared widely and instantly on the internet – and with journalists and armchair sleuths joining intelligence professionals in analysing the information – it’s difficult to get away with false flag attacks today.

