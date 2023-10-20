'F*ck CNN, Genocide Supporters': Palestinian Man Corners Reporter During Live Coverage Of Israel-Hamas Conflict From West Bank (WATCH)

As the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates and the world becomes increasingly divided into 'pro' and 'anti' positions, a live CNN broadcast demonstrated the challenges journalists face when reporting from such conflict zones. CNN reporter Sara Sidner found herself in a surprising situation during her live reporting in the West Bank when a man approached her on-air to express criticism of the network's coverage of the Israel-Hamas War.

Man rants about CNN's coverage on Live broadcast

The man confronted her, saying, “You are genocide supporters. You are not welcome here, genocide supporters. F*ck CNN! F*ck CNN! Genocide supporters.” This incident unfolded during "CNN This Morning," the network's regular morning program, which is backed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Despite this interruption, Sara Sidner remained composed. There were moments when it seemed that CNN's cameras were pushed back, and security personnel stepped in to assist and eventually escorted her away from the scene. Even as she was leaving, she continued to communicate with anchor Erin Burnett, who was on the ground in Tel Aviv.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Flanked by security agents, Sidner reacted about the incident on air and said, “We’re fine. But what you are seeing is the heightened fear, anger, frustration with what is happening in general.”

Who is Sara Sidner?

Sidner, a former international correspondent, has resided in the region and reported on Israel and Gaza for several years, with her involvement dating back to 2014. She was a member of an award-winning team that received a Peabody Award for CNN's coverage of the Arab Spring. Additionally, Sidner has been previously acknowledged for her reporting work in Libya, where she covered the fall of Tripoli amidst rebel fighters. In 2011, she was honored with the Achievement of the Year Award from SKY WFTV Women in Film & Television in the United Kingdom for her outstanding war coverage in Libya.