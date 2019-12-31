Fast and furious sequel? Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn flees Japan without anyone figuring out how

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan, has arrived in Beirut, in Lebanon, a statement by him confirmed. He has apparently jumped bail.

He had been released on bail by a Tokyo court while awaiting trial but was not allowed to travel overseas.

It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origins and holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports, left Japan where he is under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020. All three passports had been confiscated as part of his bail conditions.

According to a Lebanese newspaper, Al-Joumhouriya, Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on a private jet from Turkey. His wife, Carole Ghosn, is with him in Lebanon at a home with armed guards outside.

Speaking from Lebanon, the ousted Chairman said that he was not fleeing justice but had instead left Japan to avoid "injustice and political persecution" over financial misconduct allegations during his tenure leading the automaker.

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," the statement said.

He disclosed his location in the statement through his representatives, but did not describe how he left Japan. He promised to talk to reporters next week.

Ghosn has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

He has been charged with under-reporting his future compensation and of breach of trust and was expected to face trial in April 2020.

Although prosecutors fought his release, a court granted him bail with conditions that he be monitored and that he could not meet with his wife Carole, who is also of Lebanese origin. Recently the court allowed them to speak by video calls.