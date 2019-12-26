Families homeless over Christmas after forest fire in Chilean port

Valparaíso: Dozens of families found themselves homeless on Christmas after a forest fire in the Chilean tourist port city of Valparaiso burned through two hillside neighbourhoods.

The fire broke out Tuesday, blazing across Rocuant and San Roque hills and continued to burn on Wednesday, though with less intensity. About 200 homes were "affected" by the fire in a matter of hours.

There were no deaths from the fire that had burned 150 hectares (370 acres), though 12 volunteer fire fighters were injured. Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said while "there has been a lot of progress in controlling the fire," it was "not controlled."