Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING -- Here are the latest developments on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China:

-- No new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland Thursday. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,967 by the end of Thursday.

-- No new infections or suspected cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Thursday in Wuhan, marking two days in a row of zero report at the epicenter of the epidemic.

-- The National Health Commission received reports of 39 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, all of which were imported. By the end of Thursday, 228 imported cases had been reported.

-- Three deaths and 31 newly suspected cases were reported. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,967 by the end of Thursday, including 3,248 people who died of the disease.

-- On Thursday, 730 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 178 to 2,136.

-- Ramazan Parvaz, consul general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Shanghai has spoken highly of the support Chinese people and enterprises have provided to Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

-- Beijing has set up 149 concentrated medical observation sites for people entering the city from overseas to undergo a 14-day medical observation as imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease continue to increase.

-- More cities in central China's Hubei Province are sending rural workers to coastal manufacturing hubs as the coronavirus epidemic in the hard-hit province has been subdued.

-- The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation on Thursday announced that they will donate 2 million face masks, 150,000 test kits, 20,000 protective suits to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines to aid their fight against the COVID-19.