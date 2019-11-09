Facebook, YouTube block spread of Trump whistleblower's name

Washington: As US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the whistleblower's name to be revealed, Facebook and Google-owned YouTube have banned content on their platform that purports to name the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

This comes after whistleblower's lawyer on Thursday warned that revealing the identity of the whistleblower will put him at risk following Trump's repeated call for publication of the whistleblower's name.

Referring to the "coordinating harm" policy, Facebook and YouTube on Saturday said it would block references to the alleged whistleblower's name and photo, Washington Post reported.