Facebook not an online cop

London: Facebook, which has made mistakes in handling user data, is working towards sanitizing its platform, but cannot be doing the job of policing the Internet, according to Facebook Vice President, Global Affairs and Communications, Nick Clegg said on Sunday.

In an interview with the Spanish daily El Pais, Clegg said the company is working organizations that monitor whether something is true or not, and if there are exaggerations or false data.

"But we cannot be an Internet police saying what things are acceptable, or those that are absolutely true," Clegg said, adding that people forget that Facebook is very big but very young.

"Roger Federer was number one in tennis for the first time two days before Facebook started. Federer's life is longer than Facebook. In this time, Facebook has grown fast and is very popular. When I look at its evolution, I think it is a very young company with a very powerful technology," Clegg added.

It is no surprise that the company is facing questions that were not expected, he said.

"No one could imagine that the Russians would try to interfere in the US elections, nor that a Cambridge Analytica academic would sell user data. It is no surprise that there is skepticism. We made mistakes," he told the newspaper.